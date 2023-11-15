National report features Indigenous climate change data from local researchers

A researcher from the University of Hawaiʻi has contributed to a recently published government report that helps describe the impacts of climate change on Indigenous communities.

The Fifth National Climate Assessment, a collaboration between academic researchers and federal agencies, was released Tuesday. It found that tribes and Indigenous people are more likely to face challenges relating to rising sea levels, access to fresh water, exposure to floods and more.

Malia Nobrega-Olivera is the Hawaiʻinuiākea director of strategic partnerships and community engagement at UH. She, along with seven other authors, worked on the Hawai‘i and U.S.-Affiliated Pacific Islands chapter in the report, which comes out every five years to inform government officials of new environmental updates.

Nobrega-Olivera, born in Kauaʻi, comes from a salt maker background and is familiar with the flooding of salt ponds.

“As an author, just being able to see the importance of Indigenous knowledge and Indigenous communities being interwoven into every aspect of it really heightens the importance of how Indigenous communities can contribute to the science discussion,” she said.

The assessment also highlights that Indigenous knowledge and cultural practice are essential to climate change resiliency, with detailed examples of climate actions in the Pacific Islands.

It stated that the Kauai‘i Utility Cooperative achieved a nearly 70% renewable portfolio standard in 2021. Additionally, Guam, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau plan to use blue carbon ecosystems to offset emissions while protecting coastal infrastructure.

In response to the report, the U.S. Department of Interior also announced a $20 million program to bolster climate resilience for the Native Hawaiian community.

The funds would provide Native Hawaiian organizations with resources to cope with the impacts of climate change, including repairing cultural sites, improving climate resilience measures and more.

“Native Hawaiians are seeing climate change affect their communities, nearshore fisheries, traditional foods, resources and cultural practices,” said Stanton Enomoto, senior program director of the Office of Native Hawaiian Relations, in a news release.

“The program puts critical financial assistance into the hands of the Native Hawaiian organizations whose practice of aloha ʻāina reflects how the Hawaiian Islands and its environment are essential to the Native Hawaiian community identity,” he continued.

