Lahaina wildfire death toll rises to 100 after woman dies from injuries

The death toll from the wildfire that devastated the historic Maui town of Lahaina last summer has risen to 100 after a 78-year-old woman injured in the disaster died last month, officials said Tuesday.

The victim was among those who had been flown to Oʻahu after the Aug. 8 wildfire, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, Maui police spokesperson Alana Pico said in an email.

The woman died on Oct. 16, according to the Honolulu medical examiner's office.

Authorities have identified most victims in a process that has proved long and complicated.

Forensic experts and cadaver dogs sifted through ash searching for bodies that were possibly cremated, and authorities collected DNA samples from victims’ family members.

The remains of the 99th person were recovered on Oct. 12 in Lahaina. An autopsy and forensic examination verified that they were not from a previously recovered individual.

The youngest victim was 7 years old and the oldest was 97. Several were residents of a low-income senior apartment complex. Of the victims, 44 were age 70 or older.

The wildfire started in a grassy area in Lahaina's hills. Powerful winds related to a hurricane passing to Hawaiʻi's south carried embers from house to house and hampered firefighting efforts.

More than 2,000 buildings were destroyed, and some 8,000 people were forced to move to hotels and other temporary shelter.