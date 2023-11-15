© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lahaina wildfire death toll rises to 100 after woman dies from injuries

Hawaii Public Radio | By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER - The Associated Press
Published November 15, 2023 at 10:19 AM HST
Crosses that represent the number of dead from the Hawaiʻi wildfires line the highway, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132414 AP
FILE - Crosses that represent the number of dead from the Hawaiʻi wildfires line the highway, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The death toll from the wildfire that devastated the historic Maui town of Lahaina last summer has risen to 100 after a 78-year-old woman injured in the disaster died last month, officials said Tuesday.

The victim was among those who had been flown to Oʻahu after the Aug. 8 wildfire, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, Maui police spokesperson Alana Pico said in an email.

The woman died on Oct. 16, according to the Honolulu medical examiner's office.

Gov. Josh Green announces a $150 million fund to pay those who lost family members or suffered serious injuries in the Maui fires. Recipients would be barred from suing the state, Maui County, Hawaiian Electric and Kamehameha Schools.
Local News
$150M fund set up to compensate Maui fire victims and their families
HPR News Staff

Authorities have identified most victims in a process that has proved long and complicated.

Forensic experts and cadaver dogs sifted through ash searching for bodies that were possibly cremated, and authorities collected DNA samples from victims’ family members.

The remains of the 99th person were recovered on Oct. 12 in Lahaina. An autopsy and forensic examination verified that they were not from a previously recovered individual.

The youngest victim was 7 years old and the oldest was 97. Several were residents of a low-income senior apartment complex. Of the victims, 44 were age 70 or older.

The wildfire started in a grassy area in Lahaina's hills. Powerful winds related to a hurricane passing to Hawaiʻi's south carried embers from house to house and hampered firefighting efforts.

More than 2,000 buildings were destroyed, and some 8,000 people were forced to move to hotels and other temporary shelter.
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesMaui
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Stories