South Maui asked to conserve water during high demand

The County of Maui is urging residents, visitors, hotels and other businesses in South Maui to conserve water.

The county Department of Water Supply said Thursday there is a high water demand in the Kīhei, Wailea and Mākena areas.

The 13 million gallons of water used daily has led to the mechanical failure of two well pumps that provide water to the area.

The department is asking those in South Maui to stop using water to irrigate their lawns, wash their vehicles, and do other non-essential activities.

The department said no additional restrictions should be necessary if the water demand can be reduced.

The announcement comes a day after the county declared a water shortage in Upcountry Maui due to dry conditions.