New initiative will assist immigrants and migrants impacted by Maui fires

Hawaii Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published November 10, 2023 at 12:56 PM HST
Office of Gov. Josh Green

A new Immigrant Resource Center will be operating at Pacific Gateway to help immigrants and migrants impacted by the West Maui wildfire, according to a Thursday news release.

The state-funded program will be based on O‘ahu, Maui and Kaua‘i, providing translation in six languages.

The center had team members on Maui after the Aug. 8 wildfire devastated Lāhainā and displaced residents, many of whom are not eligible or have limited access to funds and other services.

The initiative launched a multilingual hotline for immigrants and migrants, with translation in Marshallese, Chuukese, Spanish, Tongan, Ilocano and Tagalog.

Other services include shelter, rent and utilities, medical, unemployment insurance and more.

For more information, click here.
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact Cassie at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
