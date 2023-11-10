New initiative will assist immigrants and migrants impacted by Maui fires

A new Immigrant Resource Center will be operating at Pacific Gateway to help immigrants and migrants impacted by the West Maui wildfire, according to a Thursday news release.

The state-funded program will be based on O‘ahu, Maui and Kaua‘i, providing translation in six languages.

The center had team members on Maui after the Aug. 8 wildfire devastated Lāhainā and displaced residents, many of whom are not eligible or have limited access to funds and other services.

The initiative launched a multilingual hotline for immigrants and migrants, with translation in Marshallese, Chuukese, Spanish, Tongan, Ilocano and Tagalog.

Other services include shelter, rent and utilities, medical, unemployment insurance and more.

