Oʻahu prison debuts transformative murals painted by inmates and local artists

Until recently, the concrete walls at the Women's Community Correctional Facility on Oʻahu were colorless and lacked inspiration.

But local artists and inmates Wednesday unveiled lifesize murals of a beach and marine life at the Windward side prison, with hopes to promote tranquility and liveliness.

A mural at the Maunawili Cottage courtyard shows Polynesian voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa sailing out to sea. The mural is about 10 feet tall and 100 feet wide. Some say the mural is so realistic you can almost step into it.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Muralists feature Hōkūleʻa, the Polynesian voyaging canoe, in their most recent painting.

Four women collaborated with local artists Bill Braedon and Kaiʻili Kaulukukui. Some women artists said they learned it's OK to make mistakes when creating art.

Resident Jessica Hinebaugh stood in front of state officials and donors talking about pentimento, a process painters use if they change their minds about their work.

"That's not just an art term, that's a life lesson," she said. "That something says your mistakes can help make you into something better, and you can pass that along."

Hinebaugh, Kiana Kalima, Lynette Kealoha and Dana Makekau were selected out of 250 residents in a contest to assist artists in painting the murals.

The mural project was pushed by Edgy Lee of the Womenʻs Prison Project, a restorative justice advocacy group. The project came into fruition last year and was approved by public safety officials — but under one condition.

"Please, let's make sure the images are soothing and inspiring," Lee said of what officials told her.

Donors funded the project for artists' fees and art supplies.

Braedon, the lead artist for the mural at Maunawili Cottage, said he was new to using house paints. The oil painter even had to build a small-scale scale model to practice.

But he said he enjoyed teaching the residents how to use the paint.

"There are folks who have not been to the beach in 25 years, so the idea was to bring the beach to them," he said.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Bill Braedon is the lead artist for the beach mural.

Resident Lynette Kealoha said art is therapy.

"It puts your mind at ease," she said. "You're comfortable with yourself. You don't focus on anything other than what you plan on doing to make it work for yourself in a place like this."

Kaulukukui, the lead artist for the aquatic mural, said he and the residents painted at least 20 species of marine life. The mural is roughly 18 feet tall and 50 feet wide.

He said the women helped him choose what fish to paint.

"I feel like this would be a completely different painting if they weren't here," he said.

Kalima said her favorite mural part was blending colors and textures into the coal and fishes.

"I can paint on the walls. It doesn't have to be graffiti," she said. "It can be beautiful things. I hope this inspires them to be a part of it because this is really beautiful."

The next mural will be painted by local artist Solono Enos, which Lee said will be of a rainforest.

