Drought conditions in Upcountry Maui prompt increased water restrictions

Drought conditions across Upcountry Maui have prompted the county to update its water shortage status for the unforeseeable future.

The Upcountry water service area covers Makawao, Kula, Haʻikū, Pukalani, Kokomo, ʻUlumalu, ʻUlupalakua and Kanaio.

Water users are asked to stop watering plants and lawns, washing vehicles, and other nonessential activities. County officials said residents in violation could face a fine.

Demand for water in the area currently exceeds supply by 20% — which moves the water shortage status from Stage 1 to Stage 2, county officials said Thursday.

The Department of Water Supply cited the lack of rainfall and low surface water flow as the main causes. Stage 2 occurs when officials expect water demand to exceed available water supply by 16 to 30%.

“The purpose of the storage reservoirs was to carry us from wet season to wet season, however, since this wet season is expected to be below average, action is needed," Water Supply Director John Stufflebean said in a press release.

The county has been in a Stage 1 water shortage since Oct. 26. The updated status will go into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Additionally, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast less rainfall through April 2024.