Crews begin debris removal at private properties in Kula

Crews have started removing fire debris from about two dozen properties in Kula.

On Saturday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began hand-picking hazardous material from 26 private properties that had been burned following the August fires on Maui. It has contracted Dawson, which provides technical and engineering services, to do the work.

“They are removing some household hazardous material, and some bulk asbestos-containing material. If you want examples of that for household hazardous material, basically what's under the kitchen sink,” said Mark Cardwell, a debris subject matter expert from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“For your bulk asbestos material is maybe large floor tiles, ceiling tiles, something that is known to potentially contain asbestos," he said.

Other hazardous materials include compressed gas cylinders, pesticides, paints, oils, fertilizers and batteries. It takes two to three days per property to remove the hazardous material, Cardwell said.

These “hazardous site assessments” are part of the first phase in a debris removal program for burned properties. The two-phased program is being overseen by the County of Maui.

Cardwell said crews will use equipment to remove debris in the second phase of the removal program. The soil will also be tested for toxins.

Cultural monitors are at the site observing the process.

A similar process will take place in Lāhainā and Olinda.

More information about the debris removal program can be found here.