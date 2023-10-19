© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Dawson awarded $52.5M for Maui fire debris cleanup

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published October 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM HST
fires maui lahaina FEMA hawaii house wildfire
Krista Rados
/
HPR
FILE - A view of Lāhainā on Oct. 18, 2023.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $52.5 million contract for Maui fire debris cleanup to Dawson Solutions, which is listed as a Native Hawaiian contractor.

It is a sole-source contract, meaning there was no competitive bidding process — to save time. The three-month contract covers hazardous site assessments for household material and bulk asbestos removal in Lāhainā and Upcountry Maui.

The Hawaiian Native Corporation, the parent company of Dawson, is under federal investigation for financial irregularities. Federal agents seized company computers and phones back in June but did not say what the company is suspected of doing wrong.

Founder Christopher Dawson has stepped down as CEO, saying he doesn't want to be a distraction. The operational employees are still working.

Editor's note: Dawson and the Hawaiian Native Corporation are underwriters of Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

