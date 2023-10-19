Dawson awarded $52.5M for Maui fire debris cleanup

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $52.5 million contract for Maui fire debris cleanup to Dawson Solutions, which is listed as a Native Hawaiian contractor.

It is a sole-source contract, meaning there was no competitive bidding process — to save time. The three-month contract covers hazardous site assessments for household material and bulk asbestos removal in Lāhainā and Upcountry Maui.

The Hawaiian Native Corporation, the parent company of Dawson, is under federal investigation for financial irregularities. Federal agents seized company computers and phones back in June but did not say what the company is suspected of doing wrong.

Founder Christopher Dawson has stepped down as CEO, saying he doesn't want to be a distraction. The operational employees are still working.

Editor's note: Dawson and the Hawaiian Native Corporation are underwriters of Hawaiʻi Public Radio.