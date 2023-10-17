© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Army Corps of Engineers will spend over $18M on cultural monitoring during Lāhainā cleanup

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published October 17, 2023 at 8:08 AM HST
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will spend millions on cultural monitoring during the next phase of debris removal in Lāhainā.

That work involves making sure that culturally significant sites are respected and preserved during the clean-up process.

The Army Corps awarded the local firm AEPAC an $18.7 million contract on Monday to oversee the process.

“Cultural awareness of the impacted communities is a top priority. We are employing cultural observers during the entire process to ensure we respect the community, culture and recovery efforts,” said Col. Jess Curry, Recovery Field Office commander.

They have subcontracted multiple Native Hawaiian Organizations including Nā ‘Aikāne o Maui, Inc. and ‘Āina Archaeology, LLC to conduct site assessments and archeological monitoring.

Cultural liaisons will also be hired to work directly with the Army Corps of Engineers.

“Having the cultural observers in place prior to the commencement of the phase two of the debris removal mission is key to ensuring USACE personnel and its contractors can perform their work for the people of Maui with confidence that items of cultural importance are going to be protected,” said Curry.

