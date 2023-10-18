© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
University of Hawaiʻi drops application fee for in-state students

Hawaii Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published October 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM HST
Courtesy University of Hawaiʻi

The University of Hawai‘i is eliminating its undergraduate application fee for local residents.

The change to the application fee takes effect this year for the university’s Mānoa and West O‘ahu campuses.

Applicants who meet the residency requirements can waive the fee, which costs $50 to $70.

UH Hilo stopped charging a fee last year and the seven UH community colleges have never charged a fee.

“This is one step in our commitment to create a stronger pipeline into public higher education for all Hawaiʻi residents,” UH President David Lassner said in a Tuesday news release.

“Consistent with the objective of our new strategic plan to increase participation statewide, we believe that this uniform waiver of the application fee will bring residents one step closer to starting their journey at a UH campus on their way to a more fulfilling and financially secure life," Lassner said.

UH guarantees admission to all Hawai‘i residents who meet the academic requirements.

Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact Cassie at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
