Health official reaffirms that Lāhainā residents should wear protective gear in burn zones

The American Lung Association is advising residents in Lāhainā to take precautions as they sift through debris following the Aug. 8 fire that devastated the town.

Residents are slowly returning to what’s left of their businesses and homes two months after the fire, reclaiming belongings that survived the fire, and assessing their properties for insurance purposes — or for a sense of closure.

The chief medical officer of the American Lung Association warns that while the air quality in Lāhainā may have returned to normal, disturbing burned areas could release chemicals into the air.

Dr. Albert Rizzo, who is visiting Honolulu, said that's why it's important to wear protective gear like N95 masks and gloves, and to stock up on medicine.

“You're stirring up not just the ash from the wood, but anything else that was burnt during the wildfire, which is the other chemicals and asbestos … It might be best to wear gloves too — you’re not sure of what's in that material,” he said Tuesday.

“If you have a pre-existing condition, make sure you're on your medications, make sure you have an adequate supply of rescue inhalers, because you may get up into that area and start to have the symptoms.”

Rizzo added that it’s important for those in the area to stay in touch with their doctors, especially those with pre-existing health conditions.

They should seek help if the conditions around them change but their symptoms continue to get worse, he said.