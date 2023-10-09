Maui police request federal ICE powers to tackle illegal contraband

A potential agreement that was in the works before the Maui fires may give county police the powers of customs officers, though some are concerned about its effect on immigrants — including those who have been affected by the Lāhainā fire in August.

Trained police officers could enforce federal laws under a “memorandum of understanding” between the Maui Police Department and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

The MOU is under consideration by the Maui County Council through Bill 88.

The police department says the agreement focuses on the movement of illegal contraband like narcotics and fentanyl. The MOU says police officers would not be given the authority to enforce immigration law violations.

Still, opponents say it harms immigrants, especially those who survived the Lāhainā fire and may be afraid to seek help.

“Why is this resurfacing now, during a time when our community is highly vulnerable and at risk? They are going through a lot right now, and this bill just comes out of left field, bringing more stress to them,” said Genesis Gil of the organization Roots Reborn on Friday during a bill hearing.

Federal aid is available for survivors of the fire. But those who need aid may have fears about revealing their citizenship status.

That has already been a concern shared by agencies offering assistance to those affected by the fire.

Other opponents said that beyond the context of the Lāhainā fire, some immigrants would be hesitant about reporting crimes and looking for assistance if the council agreed to the MOU.

MPD also requested the council to pass a similar agreement in 2021.