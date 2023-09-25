Hawaiʻi Community Foundation has raised over $120M to help Maui

Donations are still coming in from around the world to help those who are struggling with the impact of the Maui fires.

The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation reports more than 200,000 donors from more than 50 countries have contributed.

CEO Micah Kāne said more than $120 million has been raised for the HCF Maui Strong Fund.

He said the focus is shifting from rapid response to a “stabilization and recovery phase,” which is changing the nature of where the money goes.

“We're looking for deeper, bigger, broader impacts and investments in our community, and trying to work hard to leverage our federal, state and county partners because philanthropy can never take the place of government," he said.

"What that means is investments in temporary housing, investments in temporary schools, investments in temporary transportation, investments in temporary health care services — all things that help to create this interim, new normal," Kāne added.

Kāne said a total of nearly $25 million in HCF funding has either been appropriated or is in the pipeline to more than 100 community organizations in support of Maui County.