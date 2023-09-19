UH raises over $100M in donations for the third year in a row

The University of Hawai‘i Foundation raised $103.6 million in donations to support students, programs and research across its 10 campus system, according to a Sunday news release.

The money came from 19,104 donors, which was about 1,000 more than the previous year. Several gifts from anonymous donors included $4.6 million for the new UH Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity and $2 million to preserve the special collections at UH Mānoa’s Hamilton Library.

A notable donor also included the Stupski Foundation, which gave $1.8 million to help students with basic needs and assist in affording college.

The foundation has raised funds over $100 million for the third year in a row. This year, it exceeded its fundraising goal by 9%.

“What’s incredible about these results is the breadth and depth of support for UH and the number of donors who support our state university,” UH Foundation CEO Tim Dolan said in a news release.

“We’ve seen how our donors respond to the most pressing issues facing Hawaiʻi and we’re seeing that this year with their gifts to help Maui. We couldn’t be more grateful," Dolan said.

The money has been split between programs — including workforce development, health care, Native Hawaiian studies, arts, library, athletics, legal education and more.

