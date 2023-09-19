© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UH raises over $100M in donations for the third year in a row

Hawaii Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published September 19, 2023 at 8:01 AM HST
The William S. Richardson School of Law on the UH Mānoa campus.
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
The William S. Richardson School of Law on the UH Mānoa campus.

The University of Hawai‘i Foundation raised $103.6 million in donations to support students, programs and research across its 10 campus system, according to a Sunday news release. 

The money came from 19,104 donors, which was about 1,000 more than the previous year. Several gifts from anonymous donors included $4.6 million for the new UH Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity and $2 million to preserve the special collections at UH Mānoa’s Hamilton Library.

A notable donor also included the Stupski Foundation, which gave $1.8 million to help students with basic needs and assist in affording college.

The foundation has raised funds over $100 million for the third year in a row. This year, it exceeded its fundraising goal by 9%.

The Conversation
How UH plans to use its record-breaking research funding
Catherine Cruz

“What’s incredible about these results is the breadth and depth of support for UH and the number of donors who support our state university,” UH Foundation CEO Tim Dolan said in a news release.

“We’ve seen how our donors respond to the most pressing issues facing Hawaiʻi and we’re seeing that this year with their gifts to help Maui. We couldn’t be more grateful," Dolan said.

The money has been split between programs — including workforce development, health care, Native Hawaiian studies, arts, library, athletics, legal education and more.

Tags
Local News University of Hawai‘iEducationBusiness News
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact Cassie at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories