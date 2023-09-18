Kīlauea pauses after a weeklong eruption

The most recent eruption at Kīlauea’s summit paused Saturday after a week of volcanic activity, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Kīlauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting on Sept. 10, displaying glowing lava at a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on Hawaiʻi Island.

The observatory said volcanic activity could resume in the near future with little or no warning. Park visitors are urged to stay on marked trails and avoid cliff edges.

Kīlauea, Hawaiʻi's second largest volcano, last erupted in June for several weeks without threatening any communities or structures. It also erupted for 61 days from January through early March.