DOE offers Lāhainā students free bus rides to their temporary schools

Starting Thursday, the Hawaiʻi Department of Education is offering Lāhainā students impacted by the fires free bus rides to school in Central and South Maui.

Education officials are urging parents to enroll students from three Lāhainā schools — King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary and Lāhainā Intermediate — in a temporary school in Kīhei, including Wailuku Elementary, Kamali‘i Elementary and Lokelani Intermediate.

Students at Lāhaināluna High will meet at Kūlanihākoʻi High in Kīhei starting Sept. 14. They will also qualify for free bus rides and can sign up in advance on the DOE's website.

“We are still on track to reopen Lāhainā schools after fall break in mid-October,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a news release Wednesday.

“As we await the results of environmental testing to safely reopen campuses, families who continue to live in Lāhainā are encouraged to consider attending designated schools in Central or South Maui or applying for distance learning.”

Pick-up and drop-off locations will be at Kapalua Airport and Whalers Village at designated times. The education department will provide security personnel at the location to support students' well-being.

