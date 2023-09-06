© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

FEMA urges wildfire survivors who have left Maui to still apply for funding

Hawaii Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published September 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM HST
Department of Land and Natural Resources

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is urging wildfire survivors who have left Maui to apply for disaster assistance remotely.

"We know that a lot of people are still on Maui and we're meeting them there," said FEMA spokesperson Patrick Boland. "But we also know that there have been people who have relocated to other islands to be with family or friends."

Boland said it's common for people to disperse in the wake of a disaster.

Officials estimate that roughly 12,000 people have been displaced by the Maui wildfires.

Judy McCorkle was discharged from the Straub Medical Center last week.
Local News
Kula resident who likely stepped on a hotspot warns of ongoing fire hazards
Cassie Ordonio

FEMA said that it's providing financial support to house more than 4,000 individuals on Maui. Boland doesn't have an exact estimate of how many people have relocated elsewhere, but he expects it's substantial.

"New Orleans lost over 25% of its population after Hurricane Katrina," Boland said.

In that event, FEMA workers went "out as far as Florida and into Texas and Oklahoma and Arizona to reach people."

Individuals wanting to apply for FEMA disaster assistance do not need to travel back to Maui to do so. They can apply online or by calling the disaster assistance hotline at 800-621-3362.

Tags
Local News MauiLahaina firesFEMA
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Related Stories