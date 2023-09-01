Habitat for Humanity crews collect donations while they wait to rebuild Lāhainā

More than 10,000 people have been displaced by the Maui wildfires. Many have suddenly found themselves in need of housing.

A local non-profit with nearly three decades of experience in the affordable housing business on Maui is tapping its extensive volunteer network and amassing the resources to help rebuild.

Matt Bachman is the executive director of Habitat for Humanity Maui. At the Habitat ReStore in Wailuku, they resell donated items to fund affordable housing projects.

"Not only do we have construction supplies, we also have paint and dishes and couches and tables and lamps and sinks, doors. Just about anything you need for a home," Bachman said.

Matt Bachman is the executive director of Habitat for Humanity Maui.



The organization is able to make their homes more affordable through donated materials and volunteer labor.

Bachman said they dedicated 10 homes in Lāhainā in 2021, and all of them were destroyed in the Aug. 8 fire.

Fortunately, all 10 families are safe and they are in transitional housing — where he said they will probably be for the next two years.

"We met with them just this week, and their questions are exactly what youʻd think. Do I have enough insurance? How am I going to rebuild? Do I have to pay my mortgage right now? I donʻt have a job, I canʻt pay my mortgage right now," Bachman said.

He said the plan is to help these families rebuild. But there’s no telling when they’ll be able to start. In the last three weeks, the organization has raised money toward their rebuilding efforts and more than 500 volunteers have reached out saying they’re ready to help.

"There’s a lot of other people that are in Lāhainā right now that lost their homes that are not partner families but that are maybe eligible for our program."

"So we’re going to build those homes and then we’re going to build another 10 homes and another 10 homes. But we’re going to make sure we’re there to rebuild Lāhainā town."

Bachman encourages any Lāhainā homeowners with questions about insurance, mortgages, or what to do next, to call his office and speak to their housing counselor. Volunteers are also welcome to help.

For more information, click here.