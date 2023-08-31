Wildfire nonprofit says land management is 'essential' to prevention

Interest in fire prevention has quadrupled in the last two weeks, according to the nonprofit Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization.

Elizabeth Pickett, co-executive director of the organization, said that they need more capacity to ramp up community risk and reduction programs across the state, not just on Maui where devastating wildfires claimed more than 115 lives earlier this month.

The Maui County Council’s Disaster, Resilience, International Affairs and Planning Committee met Wednesday to discuss fire prevention measures, not just in West Maui, but throughout the island.

Pickett told them that land management is key to prevention.

"Fire is not like other natural hazards where you're stuck with wherever the tornado goes, or the flood or the tsunami," Pickett said. "Fire can only travel where there's something to burn, and that's where all the discussion about vegetation management is going to be essential."

Pickett said entire areas don't need to be cleared, but that "everything done beyond leaving (land) fallow is already reducing risk."

"Whether it's active agriculture, whether it's grazing, whether it's converting to a less fire prone type of vegetation, we recommend native drought tolerant, fire resistant plants," Pickett said.

Regular housekeeping, like removing leaf piles and clearing rain gutters, can also reduce potential fire spread.

The organization co-leads the Firewise Communities program, as well as the Pacific Fire Exchange fire science information project. They are currently conducting a wildfire priorities survey. More information can be found at hawaiiwildfire.org.

