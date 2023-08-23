Hilton Hawaiian Village to host concert for Maui relief efforts

The Hilton Hawaiian Village Wakīkī Beach Resort on Oʻahu will host a benefit concert supporting relief efforts on Maui next week.

It's been about three weeks since the Aug. 8 fire destroyed the historic town of Lāhainā and continues to burn other parts of the Valley Isle.

One hundred percent of the event's ticket sales will go toward the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund. The money will then provide financial resources for those recovering from the wildfires.

"We are truly heartbroken for our neighbors on Maui," Managing Director Debi Bishop said in a Tuesday news release.

"We are dedicated to standing by the Maui community during this difficult time, and this is one small way our team is coming together to offer support and hope to those who need it most."

Na Hōkū Hanohano award-winning artists will be performing at the resort's Great Lawn, including Sean Cleland, Sean Naʻauao and Natural Vibrations.

Admission is $20 per person. Hawaiʻi residents will receive Kamaʻāina rates to stay at the resort, which will be available the first week of September.

The concert will be held on Sept. 2 from 5–9 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

To donate to the Maui Strong Fund, click here.