Maui County fund provides relief to first responders who lost their homes in the fire

Nearly two dozen first responders on Maui lost their homes in the Aug. 8 wildfire that blazed through Lāhainā, according to Maui Fire Captain Ikaika Blackburn, president of the Maui Firefighters' Relief Association.

He said that number doesn't include data from the Maui Police Department.

Blackburn helped set up an emergency fund for Maui County firefighters, lifeguards and emergency medical technicians.

Despite their circumstances, Blackburn said first responders continue to press on.

"The support we've gotten from the community, even from our malihini who visit our islands but have condos and just want to give them up for our first responders," he said.

"We reached out using our pilina and our connections to get this fundraiser started so that we could raise funds that will directly support our first responders."

The Maui County First Responder Relief Fund is partnering with Maui agencies to distribute money to first responders for temporary housing, medical expenses and replacement of lost items.

For more information or to donate to the relief fund, go to www.kaainamomona.org/maui.