Lāhainā group demands time to heal and a voice in rebuilding from the fire

A coalition of Lāhainā community members is concerned with what they say is a government attempt to fast track re-development of their town.

They say what's needed is time to heal.

Many gathered at Wahikuli Beach Park in West Maui Friday to speak out for the first time since the wildfires ravaged their communities.

Kānoe Steward, a Hawaiian immersion teacher who lost her home in the fire, said they are battling outsider interests.

"Eia hou mākou ke kūpaʻa nei i ka paio ʻana i ko waho. I ko ke aupuni i ko lākou makemake no ko mākou ʻāina ma Lāhainā."

Steward said the group is determined to push back against what outsiders and government officials desire for the land in their community.

Steward is part of a community coalition made up of several dozen Lāhainā community members calling itself Nā ʻOhana O Lele — meaning “The Families of Lele” a traditional name for Lāhainā.

Concerns over the government fast-tracking development at the cost of community control worries community leader Tiare Lawrence.

"The community is still reeling from the loss and many people are still displaced from their homes," Lawrence said. "The governor's plan to rebuild the community must be based on the needs of the people, not the interests of developers."

Kekai Keahi said the Lāhainā you see today is the outcome of more than 100 years of the community being dominated by outsider and commercial interests.

"We don't want to hear the governor's office saying that we have a plan for Lāhainā because none of us ever got to speak to the governor. Your plan is not...it's not the plan," Keahi said.

Nā ʻOhana O Lele is calling on Gov. Josh Green to meet three demands.

One is to allow the community time to heal before rebuilding. Two is to let Lāhainā lead the planning process. And three is to amend the emergency proclamation to ensure Hawaiʻi's open meeting regulation or "Sunshine Law" remains in full force.

All the while the community keeps watch.