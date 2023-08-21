© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Lāhainā group demands time to heal and a voice in rebuilding from the fire

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published August 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM HST
Hoʻoleia Kaʻeo
/
Kākoʻo Haleakalā
Kekai Keahi, one of several dozen Lāhainā community members, is calling on Governor Josh Green to give the community time to heal, to include them in conversations around re-building their town, and to amend the emergency proclamation to ensure Hawaiʻi's open meetings regulation is in full force.

A coalition of Lāhainā community members is concerned with what they say is a government attempt to fast track re-development of their town.

They say what's needed is time to heal.

Many gathered at Wahikuli Beach Park in West Maui Friday to speak out for the first time since the wildfires ravaged their communities.

Local News
Hawaiian cultural practitioners convene 10-day healing prayer for Maui fire victims
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

Kānoe Steward, a Hawaiian immersion teacher who lost her home in the fire, said they are battling outsider interests.

"Eia hou mākou ke kūpaʻa nei i ka paio ʻana i ko waho. I ko ke aupuni i ko lākou makemake no ko mākou ʻāina ma Lāhainā."

Steward said the group is determined to push back against what outsiders and government officials desire for the land in their community.

Steward is part of a community coalition made up of several dozen Lāhainā community members calling itself Nā ʻOhana O Lele — meaning “The Families of Lele” a traditional name for Lāhainā.

Concerns over the government fast-tracking development at the cost of community control worries community leader Tiare Lawrence.

Bishop Museum
The Conversation
Bishop Museum ready to help salvage artifacts from burned Maui sites, CEO says
Catherine Cruz

"The community is still reeling from the loss and many people are still displaced from their homes," Lawrence said. "The governor's plan to rebuild the community must be based on the needs of the people, not the interests of developers."

Kekai Keahi said the Lāhainā you see today is the outcome of more than 100 years of the community being dominated by outsider and commercial interests.

"We don't want to hear the governor's office saying that we have a plan for Lāhainā because none of us ever got to speak to the governor. Your plan is not...it's not the plan," Keahi said.

Nā ʻOhana O Lele is calling on Gov. Josh Green to meet three demands.

One is to allow the community time to heal before rebuilding. Two is to let Lāhainā lead the planning process. And three is to amend the emergency proclamation to ensure Hawaiʻi's open meeting regulation or "Sunshine Law" remains in full force.

All the while the community keeps watch.

Tags
Local News Lahaina firesMauiNative Hawaiian
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories