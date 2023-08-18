Hawaiian cultural practitioners convene 10-day healing prayer for Maui fire victims

Kumu hula and Hawaiian cultural practitioners have convened a 10-day period of concentrated and collective prayer aiming to provide healing and relief for the victims of the West Maui wildfire.

Courtesy Of Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata

Maui Kumu Hula Hōkūlani Holt helped create the ʻaha with Kealiʻi Reichel, Kahulu Maluo-Pearson and Cody Pueo Pata.



Anahulu Hōʻīnana Ola, the concentrated collective prayers, began Sunday with the blowing of the pū ohe, or bamboo flute, to alert the gods of the incoming prayers.

Maui Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata said you don’t need money to pray.

"ʻAʻohe kālā paha, ʻaʻole palapala paha, ʻo ka pule mai koe. A i kēia manawa iā mākou e liuliu ana no ke kuhikuhi ana i kā mākou hana, pehea e kōkua ai i ka poʻe i pōʻino i kēia mau ahi."

Pata said folks may not have money or much to give, but the power of prayer is always there. This is especially the case now when we are all trying to figure out how we can help those impacted by Maui’s devastating wildfire.

He said the best time for this protocol is at noon.

"Hoʻomaka mākou me E Hō Mai no ka mea ua kamaʻāina nā kānaka he nui i kēia mele. A he mea ia e kia ana i ko mākou manaʻo no ka nui koʻikoʻi a me ka waiwai o nā mele."

Pata said the prayers start with “E Hō Mai,” a well-known chant by most in the community. He said this chant helps to focus everyone’s thoughts and intentions on the power of mele pule.

Courtesy Of Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata

Beginning at noon on Aug. 13, practitioners were invited to join others in praying for those who have been devastated in these disasters.



This chant is followed by prayers calling on the guidance of ʻaumākua or guardians; the blessings of health, life and relief that is infused into our wai or water; and compelling the waters to heal.

Pata said the experience has been powerful, insightful and simply beautiful.

He encouraged anyone interested in joining in this ritual to study the chants, which are available online. Pata also uploaded audio and video recordings for folks to follow along.