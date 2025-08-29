With 55 traffic fatalities on Oʻahu this year, officials urge awareness on the roads

As the school year gets underway and amid a spike in traffic-related fatalities, Oʻahu officials are reminding the public to be mindful on the road.

There have been 55 traffic fatalities on Oʻahu so far this year — more than twice as many as there were at this point last year. The city held a news conference asking drivers to be more careful.

“The responsibility to reverse these horrific losses of life lies with every person on this island. If you're a driver, your undivided attention, undivided attention, absolutely is a matter of life or death,” said Jon Nouchi, deputy director of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services.

“Put your phone away — away, not just down. Slow your roll. Pump your brakes for safety, not for revenge. Look out for everyone — pedestrians, cyclists, everyone — who is far more vulnerable than you are in your vehicle.”

He also extended that call for awareness to cyclists and pedestrians.

“If you're walking, be attentive and in the moment. … Use crosswalks responsibly. But remember, they're just paint on the road, and they're not a magic force field. If you're a cyclist, ride predictably. Follow traffic laws and make yourself as visible as possible. … Cut out the wheelies and the tricks on the roadway,” Nouchi said.

Honolulu Police Department interim Chief Rade Vanic said the lack of safety equipment like seatbelts and helmets has been the biggest contributor to motor vehicle collision fatalities.

He said the Honolulu Police Department will send out more officers to watch out for drivers breaking the law, especially speeding.

“ We won't necessarily be giving them a citation, although you can get a citation for going over the speed limit. But we do want to make sure that we're educating the public on what the speed limits are, what the traffic rules and regulations are,” Vanic said.