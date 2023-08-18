© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Maui County Department of Agriculture marks 1 year since establishment

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published August 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM HST
Mayor Richard Bissen (left) county Department of Agriculture leaders Director Kali Arce (middle) and Deputy Director Koa Hewahewa during the department’s one-year anniversary open house in July.
County of Maui
Mayor Richard Bissen (left) county Department of Agriculture leaders Director Kali Arce (middle) and Deputy Director Koa Hewahewa during the department’s one-year anniversary open house in July.

Maui County established a Department of Agriculture one year ago.

In July 2022, Maui County became the first county in the state to establish its own Department of Agriculture. Voters overwhelmingly passed a charter amendment in 2020 in favor of its creation.

Kali Arce, a Hawaiian homesteader from Molokaʻi, was selected to lead the department. She brings more than three decades of experience in a variety of agriculture and conservation positions.

"Now we're wrapping up with our community meetings across the three islands, and the reason for this was to culminate into the five-year strategic plan," she said.

"All of these pieces of information and input that we've been collecting not only help us to determine the initiatives for the first couple of years that we're here, it's also to help develop the five-year departmental strategic plan.”

Donations continue to pour in from outer islands and the continental U.S.
Local News
Here's how some businesses have already contributed to West Maui relief
A. Kam Napier

She said that plan should be completed in the next few months.

The department began with a staff of two and has now grown to seven, with more hires planned.

"As of today, we have our grants division, which is a staff of three, and when the Ag Park Maintenance person is hired, that will be the start of the Ag Operations division," Arce explained.

"And when the Food Access Coordinator gets on board, that will be the start of the Food Security division."

In its first year, the department awarded $300,000 in grants to five projects for farm food processing, youth agriculture and food production.

Unlike the state Department of Agriculture's regulatory framework, the county's department goals are based in advocacy.

Three main initiatives have been identified: economic development in the agriculture sector, improved food security and a focus on sustainable agriculture.

FILE - A U.S Army fire official walks along a section of burned grassland near Waimea, Hawaii, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Hawaii increasingly seems under siege from disasters, and what is increasing most is wildfire, according to an analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency records by The Associated Press. There were as many federally-declared disaster wildfires this month in Hawaii, as in the 50 years between 1953 and 2003. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
The Conversation
How businesses and residents affected by wildfires can access SBA loans
Russell Subiono

While many farmers represent an aging population, Arce says there are many younger farmers coming up. One challenge they face is access to land.

"There's a lot of great programs turning out new farmers. Where can we continue that pipeline from when the new farmers graduate, where can they go? They need land. Where can they go to continue their new learned practices so that we can have more food producers for our county.”

Arce says it's not a problem the department can solve on its own. But it is working towards developing a new Upper Maui Ag Park, where farmers will be able to lease land in the future.

Kula Ag Park is owned by the county and now managed by the Department of Agriculture. Its space is already fully occupied by 31 lessees.

Over the next year, Arce says the department also plans to collaborate with the Department of Education to bring more locally grown food into school cafeterias.

Tags
Local News Mauiagriculture
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Related Stories