Former health director tapped to lead state CPR initiative at public schools

Former Hawai‘i health director Dr. Elizabeth "Libby" Char may return to the state government. But this time, as an outside consultant tasked with developing a Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)

program at public high schools.

Char previously led the state Department of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic under former Gov. David Ige’s administration.

On Thursday, the state Department of Education filed a notice of exemption from procurement. The DOE has to wait seven days before officially awarding the contract — valued at $150,000 — to Char.

The education department has been working to bolster training in safety measures. Curt Otaguro, a deputy superintendent of operations, said there’s at least one person trained in CPR and at least one automated external defibrillator per campus.

Otaguro said that Char’s return is a “blessing in disguise,” adding that she has extensive health networks and a passion for working with students.

“She’s done a lot of work,” Otaguro told HPR. “She has the contacts to allow us to expand this program quickly through the county fire departments and other contacts healthwise.”

Earlier this year, the state Legislature passed a law creating a pilot program within the education department to expand and fund CPR, first aid and defibrillator courses with a specific focus on Central O‘ahu.

Otaguro said the measure was pushed forward by a parent whose child had a cardiac arrest.

Char would select schools to develop the program, possibly expanding to middle schools. The program includes outreach to community and national stakeholders with expertise in CPR and automated external defibrillators.

Char will work at the DOE for at least a year if her contract is approved.

“It’s an important life school,” Otaguro said about the CPR program. “Because it doesn’t have to occur at school. It could happen at home. And the more confidence, education, and awareness we bring to our student base, the better off we’ll all be.”

