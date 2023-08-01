New interactive map debuted by Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is looking to better connect residents and visitors to local parks.

A new interactive map shows the location of Oʻahu's recreational facilities. It is the latest in a series of online maps created by the city.

"A common question we get from parents and park users is where they can find particular park amenities, especially if their regular playground is being used by Summer Fun keiki,” said DPR Director Laura H. Thielen.

"Now these maps provide precise locations of some of our most popular park facilities, and where everyone can safely enjoy our shoreline parks, in a user-friendly format."

Previously, the map only showed the locations of swimming pools, skate parks, gardens and campgrounds.

But the new digital map guides users to popular outdoor and indoor recreation facilities, including playgrounds, swing sets, fitness stations and gymnasiums.

It complements other popular DPR online maps, such as the beach and ocean access map, which has recently been updated to include lifeguard towers and ADA-accessible ocean resources.

The digital map can be found at bit.ly/OahuPlaygrounds. Links to other city maps can be found at honolulu.gov/parks.