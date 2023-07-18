Collaborative effort is restoring native plants through agroforestry

Up until the mid-1800s, Puʻulani in Heʻeia on Oʻahu was covered in indigenous agroforests and native forests. A collaborative effort between Kākoʻo ʻŌiwi and the University of Hawaiʻi is working to restore those forests.

Agroforestry is a regenerative agriculture model that integrates trees and shrubs with crops and animals. It can improve an area's climate resilience, biodiversity, and ability to store carbon — all while feeding a community.

They were widespread in the islands prior to western colonization, but today much of Hawaiʻi's forests are filled with non-native species.

A U.S. Forest Service study found that nearly 30% of large trees and more than 60% of saplings and seedlings in Hawaiʻi's forests are non-native. In certain forests, the number of non-native species jumps to more than 80%.

Eventually, non-native species could make up 75% of Hawaiʻi's forests if they aren't managed, according to the study.

Five years ago, 100% of the trees in Puʻulani were non-native. Now it's a culturally valuable native agroforest reconnecting the community with the land.

"I know that this forest will be here a lot longer than I will, and so having a chance to build pilina with the plants, build a connection to the plants, feels like a way that I can connect continually to my kūpuna," said Maile Wong, a work day lead on the project.

The groups and community have restored nearly an acre of agroforest and plan to continue reintroducing native plants and practices on over 200 acres of land.

They've introduced more than 2,000 plants from 25 different species. They selected plants that are culturally important, including those used for lei, ceremonies and lāʻau lapaʻau or traditional native Hawaiian medicine.

Researchers from UH are also tracking the way the transition from non-native forests to agroforests affect soil health, carbon sequestration, growth and survival of plants, and other success metrics.

"It's just an incredibly special place that has so much amazing energy here from all of the work that's gone into it, not just over the last four years, but since Kākoʻo started and since long before the community has fought for this place," Leah Bremer, a UH researcher, said.

