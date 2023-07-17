Here's how many cars are actually stopping for pedestrians on Oʻahu

One person dies in a traffic crash every week on Oʻahu, according to the Honolulu Department of Transportation Service

"Stopped for Pedestrian" signs have popped up across Oʻahu as part of DTS's Vision Zero program. It's a campaign to raise awareness of how many drivers are yielding to those crossing the streets on foot.

According to DTS, only 53% of drivers stop for pedestrians at studied crosswalks.

Daniel Alexander coordinates the Vision Zero program. Their mission is to eliminate traffic fatalities on the island.

The nine signs are placed strategically throughout the island, Alexander said.

"We wanted them to be in relatively high visibility locations, so lots of eyes on them," Alexander said. "But we also picked locations where there's been a history of issues."

Alexander said that some of these locations may have infrastructure improvements on the way or are problem areas.

The percentages shown on the signs were found by studies conducted by the department. With a two-person team, one acts as a pedestrian and the other observes habits of drivers.

"We have what we call trained or staged crossers, and they have a marking of the distance away that is appropriate at which a driver should be stopping," Alexander explained.

"They show the intent across and put their foot in the crosswalk, and then another observer documents how many people are actually stopping for them and how many people just drive fast."

Alexander said the signs will be updated periodically, as staff conducts regular studies of the intersections.



California Avenue near Makani Avenue (Wahiawā) - 68% of drivers stop for crossing pedestrians

Kailua Road near Ho‘ola‘i Street (Kailua) - 64% of drivers stop for crossing pedestrians

Kapolei Parkway near Kūnehi Street (Kapolei) - 44% of drivers stop for crossing pedestrians

Lunalilo Home Road near Kaumakani Street (Hawai‘i Kai) - 29% of drivers stop for crossing pedestrians

Moanalua Road near Ualo Street (Waimalu) - 60% of drivers stop for crossing pedestrians

North King Street near Harvey Lane (Kalihi) - 55% of drivers stop for crossing pedestrians

Punchbowl Street near Miller Street (Downtown) - 64% of drivers stop for crossing pedestrians

Renton Road near Pahikā Street (ʻEwa) – 55% of drivers stop for crossing pedestrians

University Avenue near Kuilei Street (Mō‘ili‘ili) - 36% of drivers stop for crossing pedestrians

"We will keep them relatively current and won't necessarily be on a weekly basis," he said.

Alexander said the program is also developing an action plan and is in the public feedback stage.

For more information, go to honolulu.gov/completestreets/visionzero