Officials warn of wildfires as severe drought conditions impact south and west Maui

Severe drought conditions are now impacting south and west Maui for the first time this summer, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor weekly reports.

NIDIS

Elsewhere in Maui Nui, the entire island of Kahoʻolawe is abnormally dry, as is western Lānaʻi and west Molokaʻi.

Mike Walker, a state protection forester for the DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife, said worsening drought conditions are prime grounds for wildfires.

Walker said even after rain, it may not burn for a couple of days. But once the wind kicks in, the fuels dry out — sparking new flames.

Firefighting agencies and county fire departments are urging people to be cautious and avoid igniting wildfires.

The chief causes are fireworks, heat from vehicle exhaust, sparks from machinery and unattended campfires or barbeques.

More information about preventing wildfires can be found at hawaiiwildfire.org.