Federated States of Micronesia citizens are still waiting on amendment decisions

Hawaii Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published July 13, 2023 at 2:37 PM HST
Sen. Ricky Carl (left) met with more than 30 people with ties to the Federated States of Micronesia in Hawai‘i. He's part of a task force that traveled across the U.S. to inform FSM citizens about the eight proposed amendments to the FSM constitution.

Micronesians in the diaspora may have a chance of claiming dual citizenship in their home country while remaining in the U.S.

But there’s still uncertainty as votes cast on July 4 are still being counted.

The Federated States of Micronesia has nine proposed constitutional amendments. Voters will decide on dual citizenship, eligibility for Congress, healthy environment, independent prosecutor, land case, presidential veto, revenue distribution and revenue sharing.

More than 30 people with ties to the Federated States of Micronesia attended a community forum on the eight amendments that's up for vote on July 4. The amendments would update FSM's constitution.
The Pacific nation updates its Constitution every 10 years.

FSM is located in Oceania’s western region. It has four island states: Chuuk, Pohnpei, Kosrae and Yap.

Ausen Lambert, director of the FSM National Election Office, said they are still waiting for results from Chuuk.

He said in an email that Kosrae ratified all proposals. Seven amendments were approved except for the right to a healthy environment and threshold. Yap passed everything except the land case jurisdiction.

Santos Abraham, who is part of the education task force, said more than 140 ballots were voided but didn’t provide details.

“Hopefully, next week the official results for the Chuuk issue will be solved and broadcasted,” Abraham said in an email.

Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact Cassie at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
