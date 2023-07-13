Candlelight Concerts set to light up Honolulu this summer

Thousands of candles will illuminate the Cathedral of St. Andrew's in Honolulu during a live classical performance this summer.

The Candlelight Concert is hosted by Fever, a global live-entertainment discovery platform. The musical ensemble will play multiple concerts starting September.

The event covers a series of classical music from Vivaldi, Mozart and Chopin.

But now there's a twist. It will also play mainstream music from contemporary artists like Coldplay and Ed Sheeran — even K-pop and movie soundtracks.

The event will also feature ballet dancers and aerial performers.

The Candlelight concert has been performed globally in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Madrid, Paris, Singapore and Sydney.

Tickets go on sale July 18 at 9:00 a.m. Each concert is set to run for one hour.

Attendees must be 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

More information can be found at candlelightexperience.com

