DHHL holds groundbreaking ceremony for East Kapolei housing developments

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands conducted a groundbreaking ceremony Monday to mark the start of construction at Kaʻuluokahaʻi in East Kapolei.

The first phase of development will consist of 127 single-family residential lots across 24 acres.

Each lot will be a minimum of 5,000 square feet. A total of about 1,000 single-family house lots will be developed by DHHL in the community.

“This dedication ceremony is not just about roads, pipes and structures; it is about creating pathways for dreams, building homes for families and fortifying the foundation of our community,” Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair Kali Watson said in a press release.

“It is also about transforming what once was an idea and vision into a reality. A place where the roots of our beautiful culture can grow deeper and our people can prosper,” Watson added.

The $29 million dollar-project is slated for completion in January 2025. Families are to move in later that year.

The state Legislature appropriated most of the money, with the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust providing the remaining funds.

Kaʻuluokahaʻi is a master-planned community being developed on a 400-acre parcel located on the ʻEwa Plains, mauka of the ʻEwa Villages Golf Course and east of Kualakaʻi Parkway.

Formally referred to as East Kapolei II, the name Kaʻuluokaha‘i tells the story of Kahaʻi, a Tahitian chief who brought the first ʻulu tree to Oʻahu from Samoa.