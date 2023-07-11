© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

DHHL holds groundbreaking ceremony for East Kapolei housing developments

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM HST
Left to right: Sen. Mike Gabbard (Senate District 21), Rep. Diamond Garcia (House District 42), Gerry Majkut (Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company President), Chair Kali Watson, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, Patty Kahanamoku-Teruya (Hawaiian Homes Commissioner), Mike Kamaka (Bowers+Kubota Consulting), Kahu Kordell Kekoa
DHHL
Left to right: Sen. Mike Gabbard (Senate District 21), Rep. Diamond Garcia (House District 42), Gerry Majkut (Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company President), Chair Kali Watson, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, Patty Kahanamoku-Teruya (Hawaiian Homes Commissioner), Mike Kamaka (Bowers+Kubota Consulting), Kahu Kordell Kekoa

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands conducted a groundbreaking ceremony Monday to mark the start of construction at Kaʻuluokahaʻi in East Kapolei.

The first phase of development will consist of 127 single-family residential lots across 24 acres.

Each lot will be a minimum of 5,000 square feet. A total of about 1,000 single-family house lots will be developed by DHHL in the community.

“This dedication ceremony is not just about roads, pipes and structures; it is about creating pathways for dreams, building homes for families and fortifying the foundation of our community,” Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair Kali Watson said in a press release.

Hale Pono Youth Shelter is located on 1728 Wili Pa Loop in Wailuku, Maui.
Local News
New youth shelter in Wailuku will offer mentorship and temporary housing
Catherine Cluett Pactol

“It is also about transforming what once was an idea and vision into a reality. A place where the roots of our beautiful culture can grow deeper and our people can prosper,” Watson added.

The $29 million dollar-project is slated for completion in January 2025. Families are to move in later that year.

The state Legislature appropriated most of the money, with the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust providing the remaining funds.

Kaʻuluokahaʻi is a master-planned community being developed on a 400-acre parcel located on the ʻEwa Plains, mauka of the ʻEwa Villages Golf Course and east of Kualakaʻi Parkway.

Formally referred to as East Kapolei II, the name Kaʻuluokaha‘i tells the story of Kahaʻi, a Tahitian chief who brought the first ʻulu tree to Oʻahu from Samoa.

Tags
Local News housingDepartment of Hawaiian Home Lands
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories