New law addresses ongoing issues with illegal care homes in the state

The state Department of Health has investigated more than 220 uncertified care homes in the last four years. Eleven have been shut down, and more than $2 million have been collected in fines.

A law to bar the referral or transfer to unlicensed care facilities became effective this month, with $1,000 penalties for each day of infractions.

During a bill signing Friday, Rep. John Mizuno said Act 225 further protects the state’s elderly patients.

"We're going to stop the unlicensed and illegal care homes," Mizuno said. "This has been an issue that has been affecting our state for a number of years."

In the past, a landlord exclusion clause affected the state health department’s ability to investigate. Act 225 repeals this.

During a Friday signing, Gov. Josh Green enacted several other laws to support the elderly and those with disabilities.

"In Hawaiʻi, about 29,000 residents who are 65 and older, are living with Alzheimer’s and I know from family experience that it can be extremely challenging," Green said in a press release.

Act 257, Green said, would fund a public health campaign by the Executive Office on Aging to increase awareness of Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

"I want to thank legislators for acknowledging how important this information is going to be for our community," Green said.