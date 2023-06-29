DLNR wants input on project to save Kauaʻi's native birds by releasing mosquitos

Federal and state agencies say a project to release incompatible mosquitoes to protect Kauaʻi's native birds will have no significant adverse effects on the environment.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a draft environmental assessment on the project this week.

Bird advocates have supported ongoing efforts to eliminate avian malaria, a deadly disease for the endangered Hawaiian Honeycreeper spread through mosquitos. The proposed project would release male mosquitos into the state who have the Wolbachia bacteria with the hopes that they will mate with female mosquitos carrying avian malaria.

Female mosquitoes only mate once in their life, and store the sperm to use for the rest of their life. When they store sperm from an incompatible male, they lay eggs that are expected to never hatch.

Josh Fisher, an invasive species biologist with the Pacific Islands Fish and Wildlife Office, is working on the project.

He said protecting native birds, especially honeycreepers, is crucial.

"Maintaining their connectivity to the ecosystem is important," he said. "It's beneficial to all the other native inhabitants in Hawaiʻi."

In March, the state took one step closer to its goal to decrease the mosquito population in east Maui.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources approved the environmental assessment needed to start the process of mosquito suppression from Makawao to Kaupō.

The draft EA for Kauaʻi is available for public comment until July 24. Individuals can either click here to access the online portal or mail their comments to DLNR.

There will also be a public meeting at the Kauaʻi Phillippine Cultural Center on July 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

