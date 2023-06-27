Proposal for Maui's first protected fishing area advances with BLNR approval

A proposal to create the first community-based subsistence fishing area, or CBSFA, on Maui is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources unanimously voted to advance plans for such an area in Kīpahulu. It would give the remote community a greater say in the management of their fisheries.

Kīpahulu is a rural community about 10 miles south of Hāna in East Maui. The price of gas is $7 a gallon and residents need to drive three hours to the nearest big box store.

Kīpahulu native Pekelo Lind said shoreline access is limited with no public beaches or boat ramps nearby.

Kipahulu ʻOhana, Inc. This area encompasses the entirety of the moku boundary, consistent with traditional Hawaiian management practice, according to Kipahulu ʻOhana, Inc.

"The fishing grounds are rough, you have to be kind of a hardened fisherman to do certain types of fishing such as ʻopihi, ahole puka, and a lot of cliff climbing," Lind said.

But Lind said that doesn't mean Kīpahulu is immune to overharvesting and exploitation.

"We’ll notice as people who live there as residents that 'Eh, somebody’s been taking the uhu because the thing’s smaller or they’re more shy.' And we noticed that a lot," Lind said.

The proposed Kīpahulu CBSFA covers nearly six miles of shoreline from Kālepa to ʻŌheʻo Gulch, out to the 60-meter depth line.

Kamalei Pico, a lineal descendant of the area and head of the non-profit Kīpahulu ʻOhana, championed the CBSFA.

"What the CBSFA would mean for us is that we as a community have power along with the state to be able to educate fishermen who come in, even our own, to be able to educate and say like, 'Eh, that’s not pono.' And you know, remind them: here are the rules and here’s why.”

The CBSFA includes gear restrictions, size limits and bag limits for certain species such as ʻākule, ʻōmilu, kala, kole and moi, as well as lobster, ʻopihi, and native limu.

The designation has been 10 years in the making and is not meant to arbitrarily limit fishing, said Pico.

"We’re open to pono fishing, and we’re here to fish forever," Pico said.

The proposed Kīpahulu CBSFA now goes to public hearing.