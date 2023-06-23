Settlement reached over cesspools at Hawaiʻi Island 7-Elevens

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is fining 7-Eleven Hawaiʻi for $145K.

The penalty comes as part of a settlement over illegal cesspools found in three 7-Eleven locations back in 2021.

On top of the fine, the company must conduct a self-audit of the 58 locations it operates across the state and work with the EPA to close all remaining large-capacity cesspools.

The EPA required that all large-capacity cesspools be closed in 2005 under the Safe Drinking Water Act's Underground Injection Control program.

In July 2021, the EPA discovered large-capacity cesspools at two 7-Eleven Hawaiʻi locations in Hilo and Pāhoa.

The agency identified a third location in September 2021 during a follow-up request for information.

Cesspools are used throughout Hawaiʻi to dispose of untreated sanitary waste.

They collect and discharge waterborne pollutants, which can be dangerous to human health; their disease-causing pathogens and harmful chemicals are known to contaminate groundwater, streams, and the ocean.