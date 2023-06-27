No reservation required for kamaʻāina at Hanauma Bay beginning July

Kama’āina will be able to visit Hanauma Bay on Oʻahu for free without a reservation beginning July 1.

The number of visitors that can enter the park will still be limited to 1,500 a day.

Since 2021, residents have only been allowed entry into the bay before 9 a.m., then were required to either get a walk-in ticket or reserve online.

The reservation system was put in place in 2021 to control the number of visitors and protect the bay.

Hawaiʻi residents can enter the nature preserve from 6:45 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with a valid photo ID.

Laura Thielen, Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation director, said allowing state residents into Hanauma Bay has always been a goal, but the park lacked the staff to check state IDs.

"A lot of times, people in Hawaiʻi feel that a lot of areas are maintained more for the visitor than for the local residents," Thielen said.

"And we very much want local residents to understand that we feel that Hanauma Bay belongs to all of us, and we care for future generations," she added.

Non-residents will still need to reserve a spot and pay an entrance fee through their online portal.

Active duty military can still enter for free with a valid ID, but they will need a reservation.