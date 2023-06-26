Office of Hawaiian Affair's Sylvia Hussey steps down as CEO

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Hussey announced she will be leaving the agency at the end of June to focus on her personal and ‘ohana health.

Hussey has served as CEO since December 2019. She was previously the organization’s chief operating officer when she joined the agency in 2018.

OHA Board Chair “Hulu” Lindsey notified staff of the planned departure in May.

Lindsey said she was saddened by the news, and that she wished Hussey the best in her future endeavors.

“Sylvia has worked tirelessly to lead this organization and support its mission and our beneficiaries," Lindsey said in a press release Friday.

A certified public accountant, Hussey was instrumental in improving OHA’s financial transparency.

She is also credited with leading the implementation of the OHA’s 15-year strategic plan.

Colin Kippen has been named interim CEO. The former trial lawyer is the chief of staff to the OHA Board of Trustees and was also the former homeless director under Gov. Neil Abercrombie.

The local company Kumabe HR has been retained to aid trustees in the recruitment and selection of a new CEO.

OHA expects that the permanent position will be filled before the end of the year.