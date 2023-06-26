© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

Office of Hawaiian Affair's Sylvia Hussey steps down as CEO

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published June 26, 2023 at 7:55 AM HST
OHA

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Hussey announced she will be leaving the agency at the end of June to focus on her personal and ‘ohana health.

Hussey has served as CEO since December 2019. She was previously the organization’s chief operating officer when she joined the agency in 2018.

OHA Board Chair “Hulu” Lindsey notified staff of the planned departure in May.

Kakaʻako Makai, or Hakuone, is made up of nine parcels of land. Lot A, as seen in the photo, currently serves as paid public parking and a food truck venue.
Local News
OHA trustees reject Speaker Saiki's $190M deal for Kakaʻako Makai
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

Lindsey said she was saddened by the news, and that she wished Hussey the best in her future endeavors.

OHA
Colin Kippen has been named interim chief executive officer of OHA.

“Sylvia has worked tirelessly to lead this organization and support its mission and our beneficiaries," Lindsey said in a press release Friday.

A certified public accountant, Hussey was instrumental in improving OHA’s financial transparency.

She is also credited with leading the implementation of the OHA’s 15-year strategic plan.

Colin Kippen has been named interim CEO. The former trial lawyer is the chief of staff to the OHA Board of Trustees and was also the former homeless director under Gov. Neil Abercrombie.

The local company Kumabe HR has been retained to aid trustees in the recruitment and selection of a new CEO.

OHA expects that the permanent position will be filled before the end of the year.

Tags
Local News Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA)Native HawaiianBusiness News
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
