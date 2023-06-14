Hawaiʻi tackles health care shortage with loan forgiveness, nurse programs

The state continues to face a severe health care shortage, which Gov. Josh Green reports as about 4,000 vacancies in the field statewide.

"Nationally, we have 2.4 beds per 1,000 people," Green said. "Hawaiʻi has 1.9, so it's like 25% less."

In response, the upcoming state budget has $30 million for a loan forgiveness program for health care workers. It’s meant to attract new physicians, nurses and social workers to Hawaiʻi.

Green said the program will likely start with 600 to 800 scholarships and will be available to those still working on their degrees with a commitment.

"Imagine you have $100,000 of debt, and just erasing that," Green said. "That means that a young man or woman could come and be a nurse or physician here on Maui or on Big Island or any community, and that money they otherwise would spend towards their loans, instead, toward their rent towards their house, for their kids, whatever that may be."

Office of Gov. Josh Green Gov. Josh Green signs health care bills into legislation at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Nursing Lab on June 13.

While at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Nursing Lab, Green also signed a bill to finance the development of the West Maui Hospital and Medical Center. This would supplement Maui's only acute care hospital, Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku.

Green also signed House Bill 353, which would expand a nurse bridging program.

UH Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana said the funding will allow the program to expand statewide, nearly doubling how many students can participate in the program.

"This bill provides support specifically for faculty and directly to students," Hokoana said. "First, not only is there a workforce shortage in health care, but there is a teaching shortage as well. Highly competitive wages make it challenging to find qualified faculty in these high demand areas."

