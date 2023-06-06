Kauaʻi temporarily closes waste facility after 2 invasive beetles are found

The state Department of Agriculture found two coconut rhinoceros beetles near Līhu‘e Airport on Kauaʻi last week. This is the first time the beetles have been detected outside of Oʻahu.

One beetle was found alive on Wednesday, secured by a trap in a green waste transfer station. Two days later, crews found an additional dead beetle in another trap nearby.

Kauaʻi officials announced Tuesday that the green waste facility at the Līhu‘e refuse transfer station where the beetles were found will close through next week.

Residents are encouraged to use the one in Kapaʻa.

The invasive beetle is detrimental to several of Hawaiʻi's palm tree species and fruit plants, including banana, pineapple, sugarcane and others. It was first found outside of its natural habitat in 2007 when the pest spread throughout Guam, according to the HDOA.

The beetle's first appearance in Hawaiʻi was in 2013 during a "routine survey" conducted by the HDOA and the University of Hawaiʻi.

About 10 years later, state Board of Agriculture Chair Sharon Hurd said that the agency is looking toward eradication efforts for the beetle.

“We want to make sure this does not happen on Kaua‘i and we appreciate the assistance of partner agencies and all the research that has gone into CRB eradication and control," Hurd said in a press release.

The HDOA said that four members of a response team from O‘ahu will be deployed to Kaua‘i this week to assist in the beetles’ eradication.