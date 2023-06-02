Waikīkī drag brunch invites the community to celebrate Pride month

An organization supporting drag queens is hosting a drag brunch and awards show at Blue Note Hawaii to commemorate national Pride month.

The fundraising event takes place on June 25. It will celebrate drag queens across the country, while raising awareness of anti-drag legislation in several states.

Nanci-Ellen Martin, the CEO of World Universal Productions, said donations will go to the American Civil Liberty Union’s Drag Defense Fund and The Trevor Project.

“Drag performers bring joy and happiness to everyone they come in contact with,” Martin said. “So to have bills that say they’re harming children, it's just false. It’s important to us to bring this issue to light, especially during June, which is Pride month.”

Local drag performers such as Tatiyanna Voche’, the 51st Miss Gay America, will be performing at the event. Vocheʻ won the title after seven tries and will be donating to It Gets Better Foundation throughout her reign.

Candi Shell, a drag queen and businesswoman, will be the first performer. Shell is a frequent performer at Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand and Hard Rock Cafe in Honolulu. Recently, Shell was part of a controversial storytime event that ended in protesters swarming the stage.

General admission is $50, while VIP tickets are $70. To watch the live stream, it’s $25.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.