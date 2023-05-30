Get ready to read! Summer reading challenge kicks off at Hawaiʻi public libraries

The Hawaiʻi State Public Library System will host its annual Summer Reading Challenge starting next month.

"E Heluhelu Kākou: Seeds of Knowledge" is this year's theme. Libraries want to encourage readers of all ages to celebrate Hawaiʻi for its heritage, food, arts and more.

Participants must read one hour a day and track their hours on the free Beanstack Tracker app to be eligible for prizes.

Physical books, ebooks, audiobooks, graphic novels, large-print, magazines, e-magazines, newspapers, talking books and braille all qualify for reading minutes.

Every hour logged is a step closer to the grand prize — four roundtrip tickets from Alaska Airlines.

Other prizes include McDonald's snack cards, plant kits, pizza and water bottles.

The main branch of the Hawaiʻi State Library on King Street in Honolulu will host a kick-off event on June 3. Performances by youth chorus and hula groups will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pre-registration for the reading challenge began on May 15. Readers are encouraged to sign up online, by mobile app or in person.

The challenge runs from June 1 to July 31.

Participants can register for the Summer Reading Challenge and learn more about the kick-off event by clicking here.

