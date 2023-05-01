© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

Oʻahu's Punchbowl cemetery creates more space for veterans with renovation

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published May 1, 2023 at 2:29 PM HST
Honolulu punchbowl cemetery.png
DVIDS
File - The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Seiji Maehara (far right) presented a wreath to honor the U.S. service members who have sacrificed their lives throughout the Pacific during a wreath laying ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

Starting May 1, the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as Honolulu's Punchbowl cemetery, will undergo several renovations.

The cemetery has been closed to in-ground burials since 1991 due to limiting size, according to Gene Maestas, the cemetery's public affairs specialist.

"Virtually, we have run out of space," Maestas said.

He said a new columbarium will add another 3,400 niches for urns. He added that the renovation could give the cemetary enough room for another decade of Hawaiʻi's veteran community.

"We are in the middle of building columbarium 14, which is where the old overlook restrooms used to be located behind the Honolulu Memorial," he said.

The project is expected to be completed by May 17.

Additionally, the road from the entrance gate to the flagpole of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific will be resurfaced.

Both lanes will be open during the day, while work is done at night between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Maestas told HPR the resurfacing along Pūowaina Drive should not impact resident parking or driveways.

The cemetery is also building a new information kiosk and restroom where the old visitor center was located. Maestas estimates those projects will be completed in July.

Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Contact him at charlow@hawaiipublicradio.org or on Twitter (@CaseyHarlow).
