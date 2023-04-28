Vote for your Oʻahu neighborhood board members through May 19

Oʻahu residents are invited to vote in this year's neighborhood board elections. Thirty-three boards across the island meet one evening per month for an open forum with various federal, state and county officials.

Boards also receive reports from local police and fire departments, schools, councilmembers, and military officials. Community members and developers often present events and construction projects happening in the neighborhood.

Online voting opened on April 28 and will run until May 19. Once residents receive their individual passcode and pin in the mail, they can visit the election website to vote.

If you have not received a mailer, the candidates in your neighborhood may be running unopposed. Visit the candidate profiles website if you're unsure.

For example, all candidates for the Waimānalo Neighborhood Board are running unopposed and several seats do not have any candidates.