© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Vote for your Oʻahu neighborhood board members through May 19

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published April 28, 2023 at 1:20 PM HST
kailua neighborhood board 061420
Courtesy Kailua Neighborhood Board
/
Facebook
FILE - The Kailua Neighborhood Board meets during the pandemic in June 2020

Oʻahu residents are invited to vote in this year's neighborhood board elections. Thirty-three boards across the island meet one evening per month for an open forum with various federal, state and county officials.

Boards also receive reports from local police and fire departments, schools, councilmembers, and military officials. Community members and developers often present events and construction projects happening in the neighborhood.

Online voting opened on April 28 and will run until May 19. Once residents receive their individual passcode and pin in the mail, they can visit the election website to vote.

If you have not received a mailer, the candidates in your neighborhood may be running unopposed. Visit the candidate profiles website if you're unsure.

For example, all candidates for the Waimānalo Neighborhood Board are running unopposed and several seats do not have any candidates.

Tags
Local News City and County of Honolulu
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories