New law requires Oʻahu businesses that allow guns to post signage

Private business owners on Oʻahu that allow guns on their property are now required to post signage.

Starting May 1, the City and County of Honolulu's Bill 57 will go into effect, letting businesses choose if they will allow guns on their property with proper signage. The bill was signed into law by Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 31.

Signage can be printed from the city's website or picked up for free at Honolulu Hale, Kapolei Hale or Sattelite City Hall locations. The sign must be 8.5 inches by 11 inches and posted no less than 40 inches and no more than 60 inches from the bottom of the entrance door.

If a business does not have a public entrance, signage must be printed no smaller than 18 inches by 24 inches.

Private businesses that do not want to allow firearms on their premises aren’t required to display signs and do not need to take any action.

The city has provided downloadable signs stating, "Guns not allowed" on their website for owners who wish to post signage.

The bill also establishes sensitive places on the island, including most city-owned areas, schools, child care facilities and more.

Under the law, licensed armed guards and law enforcement are allowed to carry guns in sensitive places.

Owners can download the signs at oneoahu.org/sensitive-places.

