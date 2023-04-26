Navy announces $6M to modernize the electrical grid at Kalaeloa

The U.S. Navy has announced a commitment of $6 million to update the electrical grid supplying Kalaeloa on Oʻahu.

To announce the commitment, Meredith Berger, the assistant secretary of the Navy's energy sector and chief sustainability officer, gathered with members of the Hawai'i Military Affairs Council at Barber's Point on Tuesday.

Berger is visiting Hawaiʻi as part of a series of visits across the country from Earth Day to Arbor Day.

Berger said throughout her cross-country visits, she's focusing on what she calls the three C's: communities, critical infrastructure and climate action.

She said by working with Hawaiian Electric, the Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority and other community partners, the Navy plans to modernize the grid supplying the site of the former Naval Air Station Barbers Point.

The Navy said the funds will enable the design and construction of a new distribution system and help the transition of all utility customers to become part of the HECO system.

“This community has history and significance and is one that our institution and our people have called home. We believe in the vision for its future,” Berger said.

Kalaeloa is located on about 3,700 acres of land within the former Barbers Point Naval Air Station on Oʻahu. The former air station was active for 57 years of service and was closed for transfer to the state of Hawaiʻi following the Base Realignment and Closure.

