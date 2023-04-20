© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

Part of Kaimana Beach closed off for new monk seal pup

Hawaii Public Radio | By AUDREY McAVOY - The Associated Press
Published April 20, 2023 at 11:35 AM HST
Hawaiian monk seal kaimana beach
Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response
/
Hawaiian monk seal RK96 (Kaiwi) and her newborn pup at Kaimana Beach. Kaiwi gave birth on April 14, 2023.

The birth of an endangered seal at one of Hawaiʻi's most popular tourism hubs is highlighting the tension between protecting the islands’ fragile ecosystems and maintaining access to the pristine white-sand beaches that attract millions of visitors each year.

State officials this week fenced off a large stretch of Kaimana Beach to protect the Hawaiian monk seal, named Kaiwi, and her days-old pup. They are expected to hold a news conference Thursday to remind tourists and local beachgoers of the need to stay far away from the pair.

Kaimana Beach is next to a mid-sized hotel and is a favorite swimming and sunbathing spot for locals and visitors.

Starting six years ago, monk seals have occasionally given birth there, setting the stage for conflict between seal mothers and beachgoers.

monk seals.jpg
Local News
Monk seals galumph back into the wild after rehabilitation on Hawaiʻi Island
Zoe Dym

Authorities are taking extra care this spring after a California tourist got too close to a mother-pup pair last year, and was pulled underwater by the mother, leaving cuts on the 60-year-old visitor's face, arms, and back.

Officials have cordoned off part of Kaimana Beach when pups were born before, but the protected area this spring is much larger.

Kaiwi had one other pup at Kaimana two years ago. She gave birth again on April 14, and scientists expect her and her pup to stay together at Kaimana for about 5 to 7 weeks while the baby nurses.

Monk seal mothers are protective of their pups during this period and officials are asking people to stay at least 150 feet (45 meters) away from the pair in the water and on land.

In previous years, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials relocated the new seals after they weaned and their mother has left. Biologists and veterinarians took them to remote spots on Oʻahu where they could grow up with other wild monk seals and without much human interaction.

RH58, or “Rocky,” and her newborn pup PO8 at Kaimana Beach in Waikīkī on Aug 4, 2022
Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
/
RH58, or “Rocky,” and her newborn pup PO8 at Kaimana Beach in Waikīkī on Aug. 4, 2022.

Fewer than 1,600 Hawaiian monk seals remain in the wild and it is a felony to disturb them.

Kaimana Beach has been the site of four Hawaiian monk seal births since 2017, starting with a mother named Rocky; she became the first seal to give birth in Waikiki since NOAA began keeping track in the 1970s.

Waikīkī is home to a long stretch of hotels and white-sand beaches. It is the largest hub for tourism in Hawaiʻi, which draws 10 million travelers annually. Oʻahu attracted 4.9 million visitors last year.

Hawaiʻi also has more endangered species than any other U.S. state, ranging from rare forest birds to snails and plants.

