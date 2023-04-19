Survey finds increased homelessness on neighbor islands

The 2023 Point in Time count discovered a rise in homeless individuals and families on neighbor islands.

The annual survey, done by Ka Mana O Na Helu and Bridging the Gap Continuum of Care with partners on Maui, Kaua’i and Hawai’i Island, found an overall 9% increase in homelessness, up from 2,022 in 2022 to 2,195 this year.

Since 2018, the state's homeless population has hovered around 2,000. And while there was a net decrease in homelessness on Maui, the increase is attributed to more unsheltered on Kaua’i and Hawai’i Island.

The report, required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, breaks down homelessness into two broad categories, sheltered vs. unsheltered, and combines those for an overall picture of a specific night in late January for a one-day snapshot.

The biggest increase was on Hawaiʻi Island, which saw a 20% uptick in total homelessness since last year.

Paul Normann, executive director of Neighborhood Place of Puna, said there were still some positives.

"We are continuing to make progress on reducing family homelessness, so that's a win," Normann said. "I think one of the reasons we're successful is we have really good buy-in from all levels of government, our service providers, as well as our faith community, and community members who are all trying to work together in different ways to end family homelessness. So that's important."

The increase, Normann said, is "unfortunate" but not shocking.

"It's not that surprising, considering what we've been seeing as far as the spikes in housing costs," Normann said. "Just the last couple of years, we know that housing has gone up tremendously."

Between 2022 and this year, those who are chronically homeless and homeless veterans have decreased across the neighbor islands.

According to the report, chronic homelessness decreased by 49 people from last year, with 696 homeless individuals demonstrating self-reported chronicity.

The report also indicates that homeless veterans decreased by 16%, from 108 veterans to 91.

While Maui saw a net decrease, sheltered homelessness and homelessness among families increased. Those who are unsheltered, meaning those not in emergency shelters or homes, decreased 11% from 436 people to 387.

On Kaua’i, those who are sheltered rose from 404 to 430 this year.

"Unsheltered homelessness among individuals decreased by 23 people compared to 2022, however, the total number of unsheltered homeless families counted was 27, nearly double the number last year," the report states.

The Point in Time count for Oʻahu has not been released.

