Heavy rain and wind prompt power outages, school closures

A large weather system working its way across the Hawaiian Islands left many without power throughout the night and has closed several schools on Oʻahu for Wednesday.

The state's Department of Education announced Wednesday morning that 30 schools experienced power outages from the storm.

So far, seven schools have closed for the day, including Farrington High School, Kalihi Kai Elementary, Kalihi Uka Elementary, Kalihi Elementary, Ma‘ema‘e Elementary, Nu‘uanu Elementary and Pu‘uhale Elementary.

The department said that all other DOE schools will stay open, but parents are encouraged to keep an eye out for closure updates.

An estimated 25,000 Hawaiian Electric customers experienced power outages Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the company's online map.

The National Weather System reports that connective shower bands and a cold front will move through Oʻahu and into Maui throughout Wednesday morning.

Rains have already affected Hawaiʻi Island, activating a flash flood alert from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

This story will be updated throughout the day.